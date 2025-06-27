Cooper Apartments fire leaves Fort Worth tenants displaced and frustrated

Cooper Apartment tenants displaced by a massive six-alarm fire Monday received clothing and toiletries at a giveaway Friday organized by the Fort Worth Apartment Association.

But some fire victims told CBS News Texas that it's more help than they're getting from management.

Rent confusion and lack of communication

Cooper Apartments CBS News Texas

"They don't answer emails. They don't answer texts," said Evelyn Martinez. "They posted the rent, but they said to turn off autopay. I know a lot of people who paid for July's rent, and they can't get their money back."

Ashlyn, another tenant, said she hasn't been able to return to her unit.

"I have no word on when we'll be able to get in," she said. "I'm supposed to move somewhere else. I have nothing to move with. Sadly, I have no savings. I'm a single woman. I take care of myself."

Concerns over damage and mold

Jocelyn Sanchez shared a photo of a hole in the ceiling of her second-story apartment and said she's worried about water damage.

"All that water is going to be in the vents," she said. "One of the residents said she's already seeing mold formation around the AC where the air comes out."

Sanchez escaped the fire with her cat, Coco, but said she's unsure what comes next.

"A lot of us don't know if we're going to be able to get out of our lease," she said. "They kind of made it seem like if your unit is livable, they still want us to pay rent."

Management responds at event

A manager at the giveaway event declined to go on camera but told CBS News Texas that all residents can get out of their leases and should email the management company. He added that they are still determining how to handle July rent.

"Maybe even give us a prorated rate for June," Sanchez said. "Obviously, we haven't been staying there, especially for Building One. If they could get their deposits back and all of that. It's just a very sad situation."

Fire ruled accidental

The Fort Worth Fire Department released its investigative report Friday, ruling the fire accidental. Investigators determined that an electrical failure in the crawl space above the top story ignited the blaze. The report also noted that a maintenance contractor was working on an HVAC issue when the fire broke out.