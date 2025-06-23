Watch CBS News
Crews battle 5-alarm fire at Fort Worth apartment building

By
S.E. Jenkins
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
/ CBS Texas

Crews are battling a five-alarm fire at a Fort Worth apartment complex on Monday afternoon.

The Fort Worth Fire Department was called to the six-story building around 3 p.m. for an active fire.

One person has been injured, Fort Worth FD said.

The CBS News Texas Chopper is on scene, where more than a dozen firefighters can be seen attacking the fire with multiple hoses on the apartment complex's roof. Other firefighters can be seen attacking from the side on an engine ladder.

This is a developing story.

