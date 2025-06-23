Crews battle 5-alarm fire at Fort Worth apartment building

Crews are battling a five-alarm fire at a Fort Worth apartment complex on Monday afternoon.

The Fort Worth Fire Department was called to the six-story building around 3 p.m. for an active fire.

One person has been injured, Fort Worth FD said.

The CBS News Texas Chopper is on scene, where more than a dozen firefighters can be seen attacking the fire with multiple hoses on the apartment complex's roof. Other firefighters can be seen attacking from the side on an engine ladder.

This is a developing story.