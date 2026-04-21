Expert testimony review extends Tanner Horner trial in killing of Athena Strand

The sentencing trial for Tanner Horner – who pleaded guilty to killing 7‑year‑old Athena Strand – is now expected to last longer than originally planned, as the judge continues reviewing expert testimony before allowing the jury to hear it.

For several days, the trial has proceeded without the jury present while the judge evaluates a long list of defense experts. The process, which is standard in a capital murder case, has added significant time to the proceedings.

A verdict may still be at least two weeks away, attorneys said in court Tuesday.

Defense outlines medical history

Four additional expert witnesses testified Tuesday as part of the defense's effort to outline Horner's medical and mental‑health history. The judge must determine whether each expert's testimony is admissible before the jury can hear it.

The witnesses included a psychologist, a university professor, and specialists in neuroscience and prison behavior.

The most critical testimony came from the psychologist – the only expert who personally evaluated Horner. She told the court that Horner meets the criteria for several conditions, including PTSD, autism spectrum disorder, and major depressive disorder.

Jury set to return Wednesday

Not all of the experts reviewed by the judge will necessarily testify before the jury.

The jury is scheduled to return on Wednesday morning. The judge said he expects the defense to rest its case on May 4. If that timeline holds, closing arguments would take place on May 5, and a sentencing verdict could come that same day.

CBS News Texas will continue to follow developments in the case.