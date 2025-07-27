Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect uninjured, transported to medical facility after shooting involving Garland police officers, officials say

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

The Garland Police Department announced Sunday that it's investigating following a shooting involving officers and a suspect overnight. 

Garland PD said at about 1:45 a.m., near the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Colonel Drive, officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect. However, the suspect was not injured and was transported to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation, officials said.

As part of standard procedure, Garland police detectives and members of the Professional Standards Unit were called to the scene to investigate the incident, Garland PD said in a news release.

The two officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing, Garland PD said. 

Briauna Brown

Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue