Suspect uninjured, transported to medical facility after shooting involving Garland police officers, officials say

The Garland Police Department announced Sunday that it's investigating following a shooting involving officers and a suspect overnight.

Garland PD said at about 1:45 a.m., near the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Colonel Drive, officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect. However, the suspect was not injured and was transported to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation, officials said.

As part of standard procedure, Garland police detectives and members of the Professional Standards Unit were called to the scene to investigate the incident, Garland PD said in a news release.

The two officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing, Garland PD said.