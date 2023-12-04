Sunny, clear skies in the forecast this week

NORTH TEXAS – We're tracking a cool start to your work week, but warmer weather is on the way.

Yesterday, DFW Airport reached a high temperature of 74 degrees. But for today, expect cooler temperatures.

A weak cold front pushed through North Texas overnight, giving way to temperatures in the 30s and 40s early this morning and high temperatures in the low 60s. We'll see mostly sunny skies today.

Tonight, expect clear skies and lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

On Tuesday, we'll see more sunshine. Highs will reach the mid 60s. Another weak front pushes in Tuesday, giving way to slightly cooler temperatures by Wednesday.

In fact, on Wednesday, highs will be in the low 60s. We'll see sunny skies.

Much warmer weather moves in for Thursday and Friday. Breezy southerly winds will boost our high temperatures into the low 70s on Thursday and into the mid 70s by Friday.

Yet another cold front moves our way by Saturday. This front will deliver a few isolated showers to parts of North Texas. For now, the rain chance is at 20-30% on Saturday. We'll keep you posted to any changes.

After the front passes, Sunday's high temperatures will dip into the mid 50s.