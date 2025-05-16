Storms bringing large hail, damaging winds possible across North Texas this weekend

Storms return to North Texas Friday, with widespread rain and a somewhat higher threat level than on Thursday.

CBS News Texas meteorologists issued First Alert Weather Days for Friday and Saturday due to the severe storm chances. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats with these storms while the risk of flooding and tornadoes remains low.

On Friday, the severe risk will remain to the east of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. On Saturday and Sunday, all of North Texas is under a severe threat.

Friday's high temperature will reach 91 degrees under partly cloudy skies and humid conditions.

A few storms are expected to develop along the dry line and evolve into a squall line as a front approaches on Saturday. The line of storms is forecast to move across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in the late afternoon.

Storms are expected to develop again across parts of North Texas by Sunday and Monday. The weather pattern will remain unsettled through the early part of next week and more First Alert Weather Days could be issued.

Conditions are expected to improve by midweek as a front moves through the region. Slightly cooler and more comfortable weather, with lower humidity, is forecast to close out next week, offering a brief break from storm activity.

