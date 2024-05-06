Showers, storms start the work week in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — As we move through this Monday, let's stay alert. There is a chance of showers and storms in parts of North Texas, but the threat for storms is conditional.

We're watching the CAP in our atmosphere. If it breaks this afternoon, we could see a few storms that could be strong to marginally severe, especially north of I-20. Areas closer to the Red River will have the highest threat for strong storms, capable of producing large hail and gusty winds. We're not expecting storms everywhere today, but stay alert!

Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s. Tonight, lows will be in the low 70s. A few showers are possible early.

On Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Stay weather aware on Wednesday - there's a chance for strong to severe storms, especially east of I-35. If the storms develop, we could see another round of hail and gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees.

A few showers and storms are possible Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

By Friday through Mother's Day weekend, highs will sink into the 70s.

The entire weekend will not be a washout, but right now, we're tracking showers and storms for Mother's Day this Sunday.