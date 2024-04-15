Watch CBS News
Local News

Students walk out of Wilmer-Hutchins High School days after shooting

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Students walk out at Wilmer-Hutchins High School days after shooting
Students walk out of Wilmer-Hutchins High School days after shooting 04:18

DALLAS - Students walked out of Wilmer-Hutchins High School Monday morning.

walkout-whhs.png
CBS News Texas chopper

CBS News Texas chopper flew over the school, showing at least 50 people gathered outside around 11:30 a.m.

This comes just three days after a student was shot on campus, during school hours.

CBS News Texas' J.D. Miles reported that the shooting happened inside a classroom and was targeted, stemming from a dispute.

One person was in police custody after the shooting.

First published on April 15, 2024 / 1:10 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.