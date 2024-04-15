Students walk out of Wilmer-Hutchins High School days after shooting

Students walk out at Wilmer-Hutchins High School days after shooting

DALLAS - Students walked out of Wilmer-Hutchins High School Monday morning.

CBS News Texas chopper

CBS News Texas chopper flew over the school, showing at least 50 people gathered outside around 11:30 a.m.

This comes just three days after a student was shot on campus, during school hours.

CBS News Texas' J.D. Miles reported that the shooting happened inside a classroom and was targeted, stemming from a dispute.

One person was in police custody after the shooting.