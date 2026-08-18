How to watch the Dallas U.S. Attorney's news conference on sex abuse in public schools

After a series of high-profile child sex abuse allegations involving North Texas educators, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas is set to announce a new initiative for fighting abuse in public schools.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould will speak at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, along with FBI Dallas Special Agent In Charge Joseph Rothrock and other federal, state and local law enforcement officials. An official with the Texas Education Agency will also be present.

It is not yet clear if Raybould's announcement is tied to any specific cases. However, the news conference comes weeks after Paul Campbell, a longtime Plano ISD elementary school teacher, was arrested on accusations that he sexually abused second-grade girls in his class as recently as the 2025-26 school year.

Another former teacher and coach, Caleb Elliott, faces numerous federal and state charges for allegedly taking secret recordings of dozens of middle school boys inside a Celina ISD locker room.

Other recent cases alleging sexual misconduct in schools have involved a McKinney ISD athletic trainer, a teacher at a Little Elm charter school, and a Crowley ISD high school teacher.

How to watch the U.S. Attorney's news conference on combating abuse in public schools