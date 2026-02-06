Crowley ISD teacher removed, arrested on sexual assault and improper relationship charges, officials say

A Crowley ISD high school teacher has been arrested on multiple charges – including sexual assault and four counts of improper educator‑student relationships – after district officials say they removed him from the classroom and alerted authorities as soon as the allegation surfaced.

Ricardo Ortiz, a former architecture teacher at the Bill R. Johnson Career and Technical Education Center, is no longer employed by the district, officials said Friday.

Ortiz is currently in the Tarrant County Jail on bonds totaling $125,000.

Ricardo Ortiz Tarrant County Jail

District cooperating with police

Because of an active investigation, Crowley ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael McFarland – in correspondence with parents – said the district could not release additional details.

"We have no information indicating that any other students were involved," McFarland said. "However, the safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority."

McFarland said the district is continuing to cooperate with authorities.

Anyone with information or concerns is urged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department, he said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.