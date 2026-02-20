More charges filed against ex‑teacher as Little Elm abuse investigation widens

Little Elm police have filed additional charges against a former charter school teacher already accused of child sexual abuse, as the investigation involving North Texas Collegiate Academy's East Campus continues.

Eric Moore, 30, of Frisco, was first arrested on Jan. 29 after a student made an outcry on Jan. 7, prompting a criminal investigation, police said.

Moore was charged with indecency with a child-sexual conduct, a second‑degree felony, and continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first‑degree felony. Moore was placed on administrative leave the same day and later resigned.

He was released on bond on Feb. 12.

Three new warrants issued this week

According to Little Elm police, investigators working with school officials secured three additional arrest warrants this week, charging Moore with indecency with a child by sexual contact. Police said Moore turned himself in again on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, a Denton County grand jury returned an indictment stemming from the original case, charging Moore with one count of indecency with a child and four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Eric Moore, 30, of Frisco Little Elm Police Department

Multiple alleged victims confirmed earlier

Little Elm police previously confirmed there is more than one victim but would not say how many, citing the ongoing investigation.

On Jan. 30, Moore's attorney, Ashley Feldt, sent a statement to CBS News Texas urging the public not to rush to judgment.

At that time, North Texas Collegiate Academy officials said they alerted authorities immediately after learning of the allegations in January.

The school and police encouraged anyone with additional information to contact the Little Elm Police Department.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.