Celina ISD parents speak out as former teacher and coach faces federal child pornography charges

Parents in Celina ISD are speaking out for the first time after former Moore Middle School coach Caleb Elliott was indicted on multiple federal child pornography charges.

What had been expected to be a packed, tense school board meeting Monday night ended up far more subdued. Only two people addressed the board, and trustees did not acknowledge the case that has roiled the district for weeks.

The quiet tone marked a sharp contrast from last month's meeting at Moore Middle School, where parents filled the room and lined up at the microphone — including head football coach Bill Elliott, Caleb Elliott's father.

Caleb Elliott has been arrested three times in the last month on child pornography-related charges. His most recent arrest came on Nov. 6 on a charge of sexual performance of a child. Those charges prompted him to resign, and the district placed Coach Elliott and the school's principal on leave. Neither is accused of wrongdoing.

Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Caleb Elliott on seven counts of producing child pornography and one count of attempted production. The U.S. Attorney's Office says the FBI is leading the investigation as part of Project Safe Childhood.

According to the indictment, Caleb Elliott coerced minor victims into sexually explicit conduct between April and October of 2025 to create images and videos, using the internet and his own digital devices.

Despite the seriousness of the case, only two people spoke during Monday night's meeting — one calling for unity, another urging the district to strengthen its policies.

The fallout continues to escalate. Three lawsuits have now been filed by families accusing Celina ISD of covering up Caleb Elliott's behavior. On Monday, the district filed a response in one of those cases, denying all allegations and citing immunity under state law — even though a new Texas law that took effect in September removes that immunity in cases involving sexual misconduct.

Celina police are expected to provide an update on Tuesday. The police chief plans to outline the investigative timeline and next steps in the case.