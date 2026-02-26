Family of McKinney teen files $1 million lawsuit after athletic trainer's arrest

The family of a teenager allegedly abused by a former McKinney ISD athletic trainer filed a $1 million civil lawsuit Thursday against the district and the woman charged in the case.

Lindsey Elizabeth Post was arrested Jan. 28 by McKinney police and charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and student. She was booked into the Collin County Jail and later posted $125,000 bond.

Suspect worked at several schools

Post worked as an athletic trainer at McKinney North High School and also provided support at Cockrill Middle School and Scott Johnson Middle School, according to the district.

"This is a case of the grooming and serial rape of a 14-year-old first-year high schooler," the suit said.

Court documents allege that during the 2025-26 fall semester, Post worked to build trust with the student while "exceeding clearly established norms and boundaries for school employee-student interaction."

"When Post had the child in her clutches, Post purported to confess her feelings for the 14-year-old, and began messaging the child's personal telephone number," the suit said.

Physical contact alleged

The suit also alleges Post hugged and kissed the teen at school and later lured the student into her car, where the assaults occurred.

"Unbeknownst to the parents, this criminal pattern of taking the child away from the school to rape the child recurred multiple times in that month and thereafter," the suit said.

The suit was filed by Dallas attorney Paul Herz, who is also representing other Collin County sexual‑abuse plaintiffs, including those who allege abuse by former Celina ISD coach and teacher Caleb Elliott.

McKinney ISD response

CBS News Texas reached out to McKinney ISD on Thursday for a comment on the lawsuit, but did not hear back.

In a letter sent to parents shortly after Post's arrest, McKinney ISD Superintendent Shawn Pratt said the district immediately notified McKinney police, the Texas Education Agency's State Board for Educator Certification, and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority," Pratt said. "Following clearance by law enforcement, Ms. Post was placed on administrative leave pending investigation."