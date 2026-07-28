Former Plano elementary teacher faces new child sex abuse charges after more students come forward

Plano police are revealing more about an elementary school teacher accused of being a serial child molester.

Paul Campbell faces three new charges after more children came forward with disturbing allegations about what was happening in his classroom.

Arrest reports obtained by CBS News Texas show an alleged pattern of abuse by Paul Edward Campbell, a former 2nd grade teacher at Brinker Elementary School in Plano.

Three more children made outcries to their parents, which were reviewed by Plano's Children Advocacy Center.

It started with one student who, earlier this month, told her father that the 64-year-old teacher inappropriately touched her and that she "...observed this happening to other females in the class."

It turns out, Plano police say, Campbell's arrest four days later resulted in more students coming forward with similar accounts, some dating back to the 2023 school year.

"We know that the young people had a lot of courage to come forward to their parents," said Andrae Smith, with the Plano Police Department. "That tells me they have an open line of communication with their parents. I can say that the parents were brave to come forward to the Plano Police Department."

Police say the student accusers are all female and 7 years of age or older.

In two of the new cases, the alleged abuse happened on two and four occasions "...in Campbell's classroom at his desk."

Plano police say the investigation will continue to dig into Campbell's 28-year career with the Plano Independent School District to see if any of his students who could now be adults have similar accounts.

"And we're going to take it from here," said Smith. "We're going to investigate this, this case, to the end. And the purpose right now is to see if there are any other, potential witnesses or victims. That was, you know, at the hands of this evil.

Campbell remains on leave from Plano ISD and is still in the Collin County Jail facing 3 counts of indecency with a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.