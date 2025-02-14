Sen. Cruz: White House included money to reimburse Texas and other states in funding request to Congress for border security

WASHINGTON – Sen. Ted Cruz expressed optimism about the White House's inclusion of billions of dollars to reimburse Texas for its border security efforts.

In an interview at his U.S. Capitol office, Cruz said, "Leaders from the White House came and joined the Senate Republican lunch and they included within their request for budget for border security the money to reimburse Texas and other states so that was a very good sign that the White House is asking for that funding. Certainly from my end, I think it's critical we provide it."

Cruz noted that the White House allocated $15 billion for Texas and other states as part of its $175 billion border security request.

"I think that's right that the taxpayers of Texas should not bear the burden of what should be and is a national responsibility," he said.

Gov. Greg Abbott has requested Congress reimburse Texas for the $11.1 billion spent during the Biden administration to prevent illegal immigration through Operation Lone Star.

CBS News Texas traveled to Washington, D.C., to cover Abbott's visit for the second straight week to press his case. He met with members of the Texas Congressional delegation and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Both Cruz and Sen. John Cornyn were among the Republican lawmakers who met with Abbott.

Last week, the governor met with President Trump. Abbott said he has offered the Trump administration at least 70 miles of border wall that either has been completed or is in the process of being built. Texas has also placed other barriers at the border to keep migrants from entering the U.S. He also said Texas would provide 4,000 jail cells in state prisons for federal authorities to detain migrants who entered the country illegally and bed space at two state military bases at the border for U.S. troops and federal agents.

Cornyn told CBS News Texas that he's optimistic Texas will get paid back from Congress.

"I think people in the Trump administration including the President himself appreciate and understand the sacrifice that Texans have made and understand it's only fair to see the state reimbursed," Cornyn said.

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, rejected the Governor's request for reimbursement in a statement.

"Instead of begging President Trump for billions of dollars to subsidize the terrorization of Texas students, parents, blue-collar workers, and seniors," Crockett said. "Governor Abbott should have asked him to stop Elon Musk's theft of hundreds of millions of dollars of grant funding to Texas universities and hospitals."

