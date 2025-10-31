Seasonal, beautiful Halloween ahead for North Texas trick-or-treaters

A boo-tiful day is ahead in North Texas with sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.

The daytime hours are sunny, but clouds will arrive as the sun is setting and the ghosts and goblins emerge.

Don't worry, it will be dry for the trick-or-treaters with temperatures falling through the 60s.

CBS News Texas

Saturday will start off with some clouds and spotty showers ahead of a cold front.

Skies clear in the afternoon as northerly winds take over behind the front.

Thanks to the front, the sweater weather continues this weekend, before North Texas heats back to near 80 degrees by midweek.