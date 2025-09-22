Sanger woman dies after storm overturns her home, RV park employees say

One person is dead after a storm on Sunday flipped over an RV in Sanger, employees of Sanger/Denton North KOA at McClain's Longhorn RV told CBS News Texas.

The person, a woman, was taken to Denton Presbyterian Hospital with critical injuries on Sunday. Her dog was also trapped inside the RV when it was turned over.

"If she felt anything like I felt, she had to have been terrified when it went over," said Jacquie Putnam, who manages the RV park.

Damage was reported to several RVs at Sanger/Denton North KOA at McClain's Longhorn RV Sunday night. At least five homes were toppled over.

"We could feel us starting to rock, then hail started to hit and then you couldn't even see out of the window," Putnam said.

Trees were uprooted and power went out, leaving residents in the dark. Neighbors said they were fighting just to get through the night, huddled up, listening to their RVs shake in the wind.

One resident told CBS News Texas they now want to put anchor holes in the concrete so their RV could be tied down during intense storms like the one on Sunday.

There were no other reports of injuries. CBS News Texas reached out to Denton County officials for confirmation of the woman's death.

Severe storms cause damage in Denton County

Severe storms caused significant damage in Denton County on Sunday, including a 45-to 50-foot hole in the roof of the Walmart Distribution Center in Sanger.

Officials said no injuries have been reported at the distribution center, and all employees were dismissed to go home.

Denton County said the first calls of a tornado rotation came in just before 5:30 p.m. and the first reports of damage came minutes later.

The National Weather Service's preliminary reports showed the damage Sunday night was due to straight-line winds, which NWS describes as thunderstorm winds that have no rotation, i.e., not a tornado.