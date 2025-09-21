Severe storms hit Denton County Sunday night, causing structural damage and injuries

Severe storms caused significant damage in Denton County on Sunday evening, including a 45-to 50-foot hole in the roof of the Walmart Distribution Center in Sanger, and at least one person was injured at an RV park.

Denton County said the first calls of a tornado rotation came in just before 5:30 p.m. and the first reports of damage came minutes later.

Denton County said no injuries have been reported at the distribution center, and all employees were dismissed to go home.

1 person injured at RV park in Denton County

Across the freeway at the Sanger/Denton North KOA at McClain's Longhorn RV, damages were reported to RVs, Denton County said. One person was taken to Denton Presbyterian Hospital with critical injuries.

I-35E closed after semi-trucks overturned

Denton County said northbound I-35E is closed south of Sanger at Ganzer Road after three 18-wheel semi-tractor trailers were overturned.

The Denton County Office of Emergency Management has activated its Emergency Operations Center and sent the Goliath mobile communications command center to the City of Sanger to support operations.