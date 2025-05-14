Ways to stay safe, prepare yourself and others as summertime heat arrives in North Texas

As summer heat arrives in North Texas, the Department of Public Safety is urging Texans to prepare for the extreme temperatures.

Triple-digit temperatures, more commonly seen in the middle of summer and not in the spring, made an unwelcome visit to Texas and other parts of the southeastern United States this week, placing millions of Americans under extreme heat warnings.

A triple-digit day is forecast for Wednesday, which could break records in North Texas.

Don't forget kids, pets

Children are most susceptible to heat-related illness, Texas DPS said, because their bodies can heat up three to five times faster than the average adult.

On a 90-degree day, the temperature inside a vehicle can rise to about 130 degrees in less than 30 minutes, according to DPS.

It's important not to forget the furry members of the family on hot days. On an 85-degree day, asphalt surfaces can reach up to 140 degrees. When surfaces are just 125 degrees, people and pets can burn their feet within 60 seconds of contact.

DPS advises never to leave children or pets unattended, especially in a hot car.

Staying safe in the dangerous heat

DPS advises to learn the warning signs for heatstroke. That includes headache, fainting, lack of sweating, rapid pulse and confusion. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, immediate medical attention could be life-saving.

Other ways to stay safe include drinking plenty of water, avoiding excessive amounts of alcohol and caffeine and limiting outdoor activities during the hottest times of the day.

Vehicle safety in the heat of summer

Summer is the start of vacation season for many while kids are out of school. DPS shared the following ways to prepare your vehicle before hitting the road.

Get your vehicle's battery, engine and tires checked before hitting the road – extreme heat can affect a car and make it difficult to start or even cause a blowout as heat makes air expand.

Windshield wiper blades might also need to be replaced as rubber is vulnerable to extreme heat.

Change the vehicle's air filter and check the refrigerant to make sure the air conditioning system makes it through the summer.

Just like in the winter months, DPS advises having an emergency kit in your vehicle. This kit should include a cell phone battery charger, flashlight, jumper cables, first aid kit, water and non-perishable food.