ERCOT prepares for potential record demand as heat wave approaches North Texas

With an early first taste of summer starting Tuesday, the demand for power will be going up, and could reach a potential record demand for the month.

ERCOT power grid supply and demand

Looking at the supply and demand chart from ERCOT, the group that manages the majority of the power grid in Texas, plenty of supply now. But it's when the demand hits that the concern goes up, too.

Lots of eyes will be on the state's power grid this week when temperatures are expected to reach record highs.

"They are projecting a peak of just about 84,000 megawatts and to put that into perspective, the most we've ever used in May, which just happened last year, we were at 77,000," said Doug Lewin, the host of Energy Capital Podcast.

Increased demand, historic peak: Texas power grid faces test

As more people move to Texas and businesses, like data centers that require more and more power, Texas is looking at ways to essentially double the capacity of the state's power grid.

"So we're in growth mode again, which is pretty exciting, but the growth is pretty rapid and we haven't had growth this rapid in the power sector since the 80s," said Michael E. Webber, the Sid Richardson Chair at the LBJ School of Public Affairs.

ERCOT revealed in April that the forecast for power needed in five years, by 2030, has grown by nearly 50,000 megawatts.

For perspective, one megawatt of power can serve about 250 homes during peak usage hours.

"Optimistic and scared at the same time."

That sentiment about the state's effort to grow the grid was expressed by some at a recent Texas Tribune roundtable in Dallas. But, the anticipated growth will come at a cost, and is likely to be passed on to consumers.

"People want the equipment upgraded," said Sandra Haverlah, the president of the Texas Consumer Association. "But now that equipment is more expensive and you have to go back and replace the old equipment with new, and in many areas, you're still paying for the old equipment, too."

The Texas legislature will have to be involved and there are several bills regarding the power grid in the House this session.

Senate Bill 6 addresses the grid's infrastructure and reliability, and has already passed the Senate and was heard in a House committee last week, where it is still pending.