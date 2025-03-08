Watch CBS News
Roof of North Texas hotel ripped off during severe storm

By Lauren Crawford, Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Strong winds cause damage to North Texas grocery store
Strong winds cause damage to North Texas grocery store 02:56

The Ellis County community is cleaning up after severe storms Saturday morning. It was active across parts of North Texas as two elevated supercell storms moved through. 

There were multiple severe thunderstorm warnings with large hail reported and damaging straight line winds. At the Days Inn hotel off I-45 in Ennis, a storm ripped off the roof. 

ennis-drone2.jpg
The roof was ripped off of the Days Inn, located off I-45 in Ennis, Saturday, March 8, 2025. Ulysses Romero/CBS News Texas

According to a hotel employee, there were 20 guests staying at the hotel at the time. They all made it out of the hotel safely and no injuries were reported.

Inside some of the rooms on the second floor, insulation was hanging from what was left of the roof.

ennis-drone3.jpg
The Days Inn hotel in Ennis, Texas sustained heavy damage after a severe storm blew through on Saturday, March 8, 2025. Ulysses Romero/CBS News Texas

Multiple cars parked at the Days Inn sustained damage as well as hotels across the street.

Severe storm damage in Ellis County

Four people were injured in Ellis County during the storms, officials confirmed. There is no information about their identities or conditions. 

The Ennis Police Department also confirmed the east-facing wall of a grocery store was knocked down due to the strong winds. 

Wind gusts on Saturday were a little bit stronger than originally forecast, Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett said. Wind reports from Ellis County came in at up to 97 mph. 

