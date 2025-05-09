Robert Morris appears in court for short hearing; Victim Cindy Clemshire also in attendance

Former Gateway Church pastor Robert Morris to make court appearance in Oklahoma

Robert Morris, the founder of Southlake-based Gateway Church, one of the nation's largest congregations, appeared before a judge Friday in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, on charges of sexually abusing a child in the 1980s.

The hearing was very short. The Osage County, Oklahoma judge acknowledged Morris's presence in the courtroom and set the date for the next hearing, which will be Sept. 4. He had already entered a plea of not guilty.

Robert Morris appeared in court in Pawhuska, Oklahoma on May 9, 2025. CBS News Texas

It was Morris's first public appearance since he stepped down from Gateway Church after the allegations came to light.

Cindy Clemishire, the victim in the case, was also in the courtroom, joined by her parents, sister, niece and friends. It was the first time in at least a decade that she and Morris were in the same room.

Cindy Clemishire appeared in court in Pawhuska, Oklahoma on May 9, 2025. CBS News Texas

As she arrived at the courthouse, Clemshire smiled as she said the hearing was "a long time coming."

Morris did not respond to questions from reporters before the hearing.

Pawhuska is located in northern Oklahoma, roughly 60 miles northwest of Tulsa.

Victim seeks accountability for alleged abuse

Authorities said the victim was 12 when the alleged abuse began. Clemishire said the time has come to hold Morris accountable.

"I know there's negativity out there, but for the most part, it's just been nothing but support," she said.

Morris hasn't spoken publicly since resigning from Gateway last year, following Clemishire's accusations.

In a statement at the time, Morris acknowledged "inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady."

Indictment includes multiple child abuse charges

Morris was indicted on five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child. The alleged incidents occurred between 1982 and 1985 in Hominy, Oklahoma, while Morris was a traveling preacher hosted by Clemishire's family.

The case may hinge on whether the statute of limitations has expired.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, Clemishire's former attorney, says charges can be brought anytime since Morris never lived in Oklahoma.