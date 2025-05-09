Watch CBS News

Gateway Church founder Robert Morris appears in court for alleged child abuse in the 1980s

Gateway Church founder Robert Morris faces five felony charges for lewd acts with a child who is now an adult. He made his first court appearance in Oklahoma, accompanied by his wife and facing his accuser. Morris did not speak, letting his attorney handle questions. The alleged victim, Cindy Clemishire, has become an outspoken advocate for victims, fighting for justice in her case and testifying to change state laws. The case remains ongoing.
