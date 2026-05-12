Renewed search efforts in Everman for Noel Rodriguez Alvarez stirs hope and frustration from neighbors

Investigators returned Tuesday to a North Texas home at the center of the disappearance of a 6-year-old boy, digging up parts of the backyard as authorities pursue new leads in a case that has gripped the community for years.

More than a dozen crews were seen excavating the property in Everman, using heavy equipment and working under canopies, according to aerial video from the scene. The search was led by the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office and the FBI.

Authorities have released few details about what prompted the renewed search. Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said only that the activity marks "the next step" in the ongoing investigation.

"We can't really discuss anything about the investigative process," Spencer said.

Disappearance of Noel Rodriguez Alvarez

The home belongs to the family of Noel Rodriguez Alvarez, who has not been seen since 2022. His mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, has been charged with his murder.

Rodriguez-Singh fled the United States in 2023 and was captured two years later. In April, she was detained in a mental hospital and is expected to eventually face trial.

Tuesday's operation marks at least the second time investigators have searched the property. Crews also dug at the home in 2023.

Private investigator Jay J. Armes III, who is not directly involved in the case, said searches like this are typically driven by new evidence.

"A judge isn't going to give you a warrant unless there's sufficient probable cause," Armes said. "This is good news for the investigation."

Neighbors hoping for answers

In Everman, the renewed activity has stirred both hope and frustration among neighbors still waiting for answers.

"Nothing is going to impress me until they find him," said neighbor Porschia Inocente.

Others remembered Noel as a kind and loving child.

"He was a kid… he had all his future in front of him," said neighbor Jazmine Ramirez. "It's heavy… to think of ever doing anything like that to a kid."

Neighbor William Gaither said Noel was "a real nice… loving, adorable child."

Despite the renewed search, many in the neighborhood say the case continues to weigh heavily on the community.

"Just tell us where he is," Inocente said. "He deserves the right to have been there properly."

Authorities say crews are expected to return to the property Wednesday.

Officials have not said how long the search will continue.