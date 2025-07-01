Watch Live: Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, North Texas woman wanted for the murder of her 6-year-old son, added to FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted

Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, who is wanted for the 2022 murder of her 6-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, is now on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list, authorities said Tuesday.

FBI Dallas, the Everman Police Department and the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office will make the announcement during a joint news conference Tuesday morning.

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Rodriguez-Singh in October 2023 on capital murder and additional charges related to the disappearance of her son, who was reported missing in 2022.

Family flees while authorities search for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

Noel was last seen in November of 2022, but his family didn't report him missing until five months later, in March 2023. A Texas Amber Alert was issued for him on March 25 of that year.

The child's stepfather, Arshdeep Singh, purchased one-way plane tickets to India for Rodriguez-Singh and her six other children days after he was reported missing, according to authorities.

In September 2024, the FBI offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Rodriguez-Singh.

Rodriguez-Singh is 39 years old and is around 5'1" to 5'3" tall. Police say she is 120 to 140 pounds, has a medium complexion and tattoos on her back, both legs, right arm, right hand and right calf. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Those with information that may lead to locating Rodriguez-Singh or could help investigators are asked to call the FBI Dallas Field Office at 972-559-5000. Tips can also be submitted here.

How to watch FBI announce Cindy Rodriguez-Singh added to Most Wanted list

What : Cindy Rodriguez-Singh added to FBI most wanted list

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Everman Civic Center – Everman, Texas

Online stream: Live on CBS News Texas in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change