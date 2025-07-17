Rallies over alleged human and civil rights violations to be held across North Texas on "Good Trouble Day of Action"

Several rallies will take place across North Texas Thursday night over alleged civil and human rights violations.

Titled "Good Trouble Lives On," organizers said the rallies will take place all over the country on National John Lewis Day of Action. According to organizers, the rallies are also in honor of the legacy of the late Congressman, who often called on his supporters to make "good trouble, necessary trouble."

According to the news release, rallies will be held in Garland, Dallas, Fort Worth, Southlake and Rockwall.

"Participants will gather to demand an end to racist gerrymandering and the authoritarian attacks on our freedom to vote, protest, and organize — and to stand united against efforts to criminalize our communities, roll back our rights, and slash vital public programs," the news release states.

Organizers said the events will be peaceful and include a candlelight vigil to honor Lewis.

Who was Congressman John Lewis?

Lewis died July 17, 2020, at the age of 80. He was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in December.

His death sent shock waves across the country and

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called Lewis the "boy from Troy" when the two first met in 1958, according to the Associated Press, and their meeting kicked off Lewis' lifetime of activism. In 1961, Lewis was just 21 years old when he joined the Freedom Riders who rode public transportation to Alabama in an effort to integrate bus travel.

Lewis was beaten and arrested multiple times due to his activism. He was elected as chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and was the youngest speaker at the 1963 March on Washington.

He was also a leader of the march in Selma, Alabama, across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 7, 1965, that became known as "Bloody Sunday" as police beat the marchers. Lewis' skull was fractured. The events of "Bloody Sunday" helped lead Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act, and President Johnson signed it into law on August 6, 1965.

He served Georgia's Fifth Congressional District in Congress from 1987 until his death.