Robert E. Lee HS in Virginia to be renamed in honor of John Lewis
"The name Robert E. Lee is forever connected to the Confederacy, and Confederate values are ones that do not align with our community," one school board member said.
The late civil rights icon will lie in state, and the public will have a chance to pay their respects.
Democrats made strengthening voting rights a key campaign promise of the 2018 midterm elections.
The Democratic Party of Georgia on Monday selected Nikema Williams, a Georgia state senator, to replace John Lewis on the ballot for the November general election.
Georgia's 5th Congressional District leans heavily Democratic, and Lewis ran unopposed for the seat in 2018.
Lewis worked closely with both Bill and Hillary Clinton through the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations.
Colin Powell also said the Army should rename bases honoring Confederates "as quickly as we can."
In 1998 the civil rights activist and Congressman retraced his journey as a young protester fighting for justice, from lunch counter sit-ins to the "Bloody Sunday" march in Selma, Ala.
"I think he taught us how you should go about creating change when you have differences," said Rep. Karen Bass. "And I think that's part of his legacy."
Lewis, who helped organize the 1963 March on Washington and served in Congress for decades, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in December.
With no specific benchmarks in place, the Surgeon General's comments provide the first concrete piece of advice for parents in deciding when it's safe to send their children back to school.
The resolution states that many "LGBT practices are unhealthy and dangerous, sometimes endangering or shortening life and sometimes infecting society at large."
A Manhattan federal judge ordered his release, finding that the government's decision to return Cohen to jail from home confinement was retaliatory.
"I mean, really? Is this the United States of America?" Fauci said.
The White House and Congress are discussing a second payment for millions of Americans — here's where things stand.
Congressman Vern Buchanan announced Friday that his staffer Gary Tibbetts died of the virus.
He made the remarks as the U.S. surpassed 4 million coronavirus cases.
The law includes a ban on neck restraints like the one that was used on George Floyd before his death in Minneapolis.
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said he hoped federal forces would work with local law enforcement while in Chicago.
"Nothing assures me that I would be able to see my son again," one asylum-seeking mother detained by ICE told CBS News.
"The Plaintiffs recently learned that certain paparazzi and their enablers have crossed a red line for any parent."
"We were supposed to have rule of law. But now it's rule by law, or even rule by fear," pro-democracy legislator Tanya Chan told CBS News.
Iranian state television aired amateur footage of passengers on board screaming as the Mahan Air jetliner appeared to change course suddenly.
Research shows the coronavirus may attack the brain more often than we think, including in young patients who don't get typical symptoms.
"If it's going to happen, I'd rather it happen here," Governor Cuomo said of the arrangement.
The White House and Congress are discussing a second payment for millions of Americans — here's where things stand.
Players were seen holding a black fabric that spanned both foul lines in a nod to the ongoing protests across the country.
Tyson, who last fought in 2005, will fight 51-year-old Jones, who last fought in 2018.
Soto, a 21-year-old left fielder who was a breakout star of last postseason, will be sidelined until he can come up negative on two consecutive coronavirus tests.
While the rest of the tourism industry contracts, van rental companies can hardly keep up with the demand for campers.
In a move that seems off-brand for Swift, she announced many details of the album, including its release time and tracklist.
The Progress cargo ship docked at the International Space Station after a speedy two-orbit rendezvous.
Twitter said the hackers targeted and manipulated a small number of Twitter employees as part of a "social engineering scheme."
Over the next 10 years, Tesla will receive more than $60 million in tax breaks from the federal government and a local school district.
Twitter announced that they are blocking and suspending content on Twitter that has to do with the QAnon conspiracy theory as supporters "coordinate abuse" on the platform.
Social media network "not immune" to impact of the pandemic CEO Ryan Roslansky says in announcing cuts.
Little is known about the mysterious holes at the bottom of the ocean — but a team of researchers is looking to change that.
Two meteor showers are peaking at the same time next week.
Gonzalo has already set a record in what is expected to be an unusually active Atlantic hurricane season.
The Tianwen-1 mission – China's most ambitious attempt yet at interplanetary exploration – aims to send an orbiter, lander and rover to the red planet.
He made the remarks as the U.S. surpassed 4 million coronavirus cases.
Federal agency warns of more products contaminated with methanol, which can be dangerous if absorbed through the skin.
Research shows the coronavirus may attack the brain more often than we think, including in young patients who don't get typical symptoms.
The latest data on the agency's website shows that children between the ages of 5 and 17 make up roughly 5.3% of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
Garmin customers expressed their frustration at the outage, which is also impacting the company's call centers.
More than 2 million Americans applied for jobless aid last week as layoffs increased in states hit by the pandemic.
Over the next 10 years, Tesla will receive more than $60 million in tax breaks from the federal government and a local school district.
Some senators said extending an unemployment insurance benefit that currently provides an additional $600 per week could be necessary.
Things got heated after a fellow shopper told him he should wear a mask and he cursed in front of the other shopper's young daughter.
If convicted, Derek and Kellie Chauvin could each face a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison and/or have to pay a $90,000 fine.
One of the suspects, Tony "TJ" Wiggins, 26, had previously been charged with 230 felonies.
But Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she won't let federal troops terrorize her city.
"There is no comfort in revenge, put the guns down," said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.
China has launched an unmanned spacecraft on a seven-month journey to Mars. It is carrying a rover to explore the red planet. CBSN's Tanya Rivero has more.
Two meteor showers are peaking at the same time next week.
The Tianwen-1 mission – China's most ambitious attempt yet at interplanetary exploration – aims to send an orbiter, lander and rover to the red planet.
Two NASA astronauts conducted another in a series of spacewalks at the International Space Station on Tuesday. It's part of an ongoing process to upgrade the orbiting space lab. CBSN's Errol Barnett has details.
Which state has the highest proportion of gun owners? Find out here.
From Mulan to the next Fast and Furious film, these are the new movies fans are most looking forward to in 2020
Washington's NFL team is retiring their old name and mascot. Will others follow?
Jodi Huisentruit, the morning news anchor at Iowa's KIMT-TV was reported missing on June 27, 1995. Mason City Police are still at work trying to solve this case 23 years later.
Minnesota native Annie Ojile captures scenes of a locked-down Italy devoid of American tourists during the coronavirus outbreak
These are the stories of disparity, inequity and leadership in the Latino community amid the coronavirus pandemic. Maria Elena Salinas hosts “Pandemia: Latinos in Crisis,” a CBS News special.
The FDA warns 75 brands of hand sanitizer may be making people sick, or even causing death if ingested. Kris Van Cleave reports.
In an exclusive interview with CBS News, President Trump defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic, insisting that despite long lines and long waits, testing is "working well." Mr. Trump also discussed the ongoing controversy surrounding the Confederate flag. Catherine Herridge spoke with the President at the White House.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation focuses on public health and has committed more than $350 million for the development of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics in the fight against the coronavirus. Bill Gates joined "CBS Evening News" with more on the U.S.' pandemic response and the progress of finding a vaccine.
President Trump declared "99%" of COVID-19 cases to be "totally harmless" during Fourth of July remarks over the weekend, prompting backlash from mayors of both political parties. The president's FDA commissioner struggled to provide a factual basis for the president's claim. Paula Reid reports.