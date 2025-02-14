Newly released police report reveals details of child grooming allegations at Arlington charter school

ARLINGTON – A newly released police report reveals disturbing allegations of child grooming for sex at Newman International Academy, an Arlington charter school.

Newman International Academy in Arlington CBS News Texas

The investigation, which has already led to the arrest of the former principal and two former employees, may expand to include other accusers and schools.

The Arlington school's police department released arrest reports detailing allegations from a 12th-grade female student against 53-year-old teacher Ruel Barbee. The student claims Barbee kissed her on three or four separate occasions and showed him a video and images of her naked.

"I'm going to turn every rock over till I find everything and shine light on this. Because it's disgusting behavior and it's not acceptable," said Matthew Antkowiak, the district's police chief, during a news conference on Thursday.

Richard Adams, the former principal of the Gibbons campus who has resigned, is accused of tampering with evidence, including deleting emails related to the investigation and ordering a student to delete critical data from their phone. The detective's report suggests Adams had personal knowledge of two separate improper relationships between students and educators.

Another former teacher, 22-year-old Gabrielle Little, has been arrested and charged with child grooming. Both Little and Barbee have been fired. Authorities indicate the investigation could lead to more arrests.

"We have come to knowledge of incidences at other institutions in DFW where they failed to take action, when we know that they were aware of what occurred on their grounds by their employee, that they allowed to resign while under investigation. Not acceptable," Antkowiak said.

Newman's athletic director and two coaches have also been placed on administrative leave. Investigators are focusing on other schools where these educators may have previously worked.