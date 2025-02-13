North Texas educator arrested, fired over alleged inappropriate relationship with student

ARLINGTON – An Arlington charter school educator has been arrested and fired for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The Newman International Academy Police Department received information regarding Ruel Barbee, 53, and a student during an unrelated investigation last Thursday, according to a news release. After gathering witness statements, they issued a warrant for Barbee's arrest.

He was arrested that same day and booked into the Tarrant County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of improper relationship between educator and student, per Texas Penal Code 21.12, the news release states.

Newman International Superintendent Dr. Sheba George confirmed Barbee's termination in a statement.

"Although we are unable to control the actions and behavior of individuals, Newman International Academy takes all allegations like these very seriously and takes immediate actions to protect victims and complainants when situations like this occur, including placing involved staff on administrative leave to facilitate both administrative and criminal investigations," George said. "Our institution will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement to address any misconduct in accordance with the law."

The investigation remains ongoing.