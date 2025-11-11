Pleasant, sunny Veterans Day in North Texas

Veterans Day is off to a chilly start in North Texas with temperatures in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

CBS News Texas

Breezy southerly winds will gust to at least 30 mph starting late morning, leading to an elevated fire threat across North Texas.

The sunshine and south wind will help boost temperatures back to seasonal, in the low 70s, this afternoon.

From here, temperatures are on the rise. Tomorrow, temperatures top out in the upper 70s, and then the lower 80s to finish out the work week.

The next storm system is expected late weekend into early next week. There is still significant model discrepancy in timing and potential impacts.