Mild Saturday, dreary Sunday and Monday, severe weather and cold snap ahead in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Happy Friday! The year's last supermoon, also known as the beaver moon, shined brightly overnight in clear skies. It is called the beaver moon because this is the time of year when beavers start to hunker down in their shelters and store food to gear up for winter.

The beavers are on to something because temperatures are chilly and will continue to gradually dip overnight, falling back into the 50s and 40s by Saturday morning. Though Saturday morning will be cold, the afternoon will quickly rebound, topping out in the 70s.

Though the calm weather has been nice, a big upper-level low-pressure system will sweep through the region in the upcoming days, causing a more unsettled weather pattern. Isolated thunderstorms and widespread showers are expected Sunday afternoon.

However, it is not until overnight Sunday into early Monday morning that the chance of severe weather will be likely. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms, with hail, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado possible. The threat continues to shift east into Monday, impacting the I-35 early morning commute.

By Monday evening, conditions will clear up for a fantastic night followed by a beautiful Tuesday. However, by Wednesday, another potent front will bring a cold snap, with highs only reaching the upper 50s. Stay tuned for the latest updates!



