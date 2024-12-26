North Texas faces severe weather threat with heavy rain, possible tornadoes

Foggy start to Thursday in North Texas with strong storms on the way

Foggy start to Thursday in North Texas with strong storms on the way

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of widespread heavy rain and strong to severe storms.

Scattered showers are expected to develop in the western counties around sunrise and will move eastward throughout the morning.

North Texas will likely see the storms organize along the I-35 corridor between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Some storms may produce quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Additionally, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The tornado threat will increase this afternoon as the storms move into East Texas.

This morning, North Texas is also experiencing dense fog along the Red River and southwestern areas.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for these regions.

Temperatures are starting in the mid-50s and are expected to climb to near 60 degrees this afternoon.

Once the storms pass, a stretch of quiet weather will follow, with warming temperatures leading into Monday.

A strong cold front is anticipated to bring seasonal highs for New Year's Eve.

