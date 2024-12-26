Watch CBS News
Local News

North Texas faces severe weather threat with heavy rain, possible tornadoes

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Foggy start to Thursday in North Texas with strong storms on the way
Foggy start to Thursday in North Texas with strong storms on the way 03:24

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of widespread heavy rain and strong to severe storms.

thumbnail-image002-7.png
CBS News Texas

Scattered showers are expected to develop in the western counties around sunrise and will move eastward throughout the morning.

North Texas will likely see the storms organize along the I-35 corridor between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

thumbnail-image003-6.png
CBS News Texas

Some storms may produce quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Additionally, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The tornado threat will increase this afternoon as the storms move into East Texas.

This morning, North Texas is also experiencing dense fog along the Red River and southwestern areas.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for these regions.

Temperatures are starting in the mid-50s and are expected to climb to near 60 degrees this afternoon.

thumbnail-image007-3.png
CBS News Texas

Once the storms pass, a stretch of quiet weather will follow, with warming temperatures leading into Monday.

A strong cold front is anticipated to bring seasonal highs for New Year's Eve.

thumbnail-image008-5.png
CBS News Texas
Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.