Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for three North Texas counties in wake of severe storms

Three North Texas counties are now under a disaster declaration in the wake of strong storms that tore through the region over the weekend and into the beginning of the week.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued the declaration Tuesday night for Lamar, Parker and Wise counties. A press release announcing the declaration said more counties may be added as needed and that Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to ask for federal officials from the U.S. Small Business Association to help conduct preliminary damage assessments. The release said the assessments will help determine if Texas meets the thresholds for different types of federal disaster assistance.

"Texas stands ready to respond to the severe weather threats that continue to move across our state," Abbott said in a statement. "Because of the severe impact caused by heavy storms, I have issued a disaster declaration covering counties in North Texas and directed TDEM to work with our federal partners to make sure every possible resource is available to our communities. I encourage Texans to heed the guidance of state and local officials, regularly monitor weather conditions, and make an emergency plan to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

Gov. Abbott urged Texans to safely report storm damage online to help state and local officials assess the full scope of the disaster and determine if any additional resources are needed for affected communities. Abbott's statement also noted that TDEM and the Texas Emergency Management Council are still monitoring more severe weather threats in North Texas and East Texas, along with ongoing wildfire dangers across West Texas and more storm threats in other regions.

Texans are urged to stay informed and heed warning from local officials. Online resources are available for severe weather preparations, road conditions, and hazards preparedness.

Here's a list of emergency response resources available for local severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 & Texas Task Force 2): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Teams to assist with flood rescues

Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Teams to assist with flood rescues Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews to assist with clearing of roadways

Saw crews to assist with clearing of roadways Texas Division of Emergency Management: The State of Texas Incident Management Team and All Hazards group personnel to support deployed emergency response resources across the state; Incident Support Task Force and Disaster Recovery Task Force including Voluntary Agency Liaisons to support recovery efforts

The State of Texas Incident Management Team and All Hazards group personnel to support deployed emergency response resources across the state; Incident Support Task Force and Disaster Recovery Task Force including Voluntary Agency Liaisons to support recovery efforts Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capabilities to assist with flood rescues

Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capabilities to assist with flood rescues Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit to assist with flood rescues

Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit to assist with flood rescues Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages, including medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Severe Weather Support Packages, including medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles Texas Department of Transportation: Crews monitoring road conditions and assisting with road closures

Crews monitoring road conditions and assisting with road closures Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents and County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents and County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring the state's natural gas supply and coordinating with the oil and gas industry

Monitoring the state's natural gas supply and coordinating with the oil and gas industry Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air, water, and wastewater monitoring in affected areas

Deadly storm impacts

The storms that ripped through North Texas over the weekend claimed the lives of a Wise County man and a Parker County woman. 51-year-old Juan Madrid was identified by loved ones as the victim killed by a tornado in the Runaway Bay area of Wise County, while Parker County officials said 69-year-old Kathleen Lietzke was the victim killed by strong winds south of Springtown.

Juan Madrid's daughter, Jackeline Madrid, said the family was inside their mobile home when the tornado hit.

"He's gone. And I'm still in shock," she said.

Jackeline Madrid described her father as playful and devoted, someone who was always there, even in the smallest moments.

"My dad was always playful… kind of annoying in the best way," she said. "He'd come into my room just to bug me… and now I'd give anything to have that back. I'll never have that again."

Springtown resident Theresa Rohloff said Lietzke was her neighbor. Rohloff told CBS News Texas she's still trying to make sense of the devastation that claimed Lietzke's life.

"She [Lietzke's daughter] came over last night at midnight and on Saturday night and knocked on our door to check on us and to let us know that her mother died," Rohloff said. "They said it [her body] was underneath all the rubble. My husband saw it from the roof, and he knew there was a house there, a little house, he said it was just leveled, there was nothing there, and her car, it was pretty much squished in, so we don't know what was on top of it."

Lietzke's family, who declined an interview, tells CBS News Texas she was a mother of two and a hard worker who would do anything for the people she loved.

"She was really a sweet lady, cause if she'd see us, she would wave at me, and she'd say hi," said Rohloff.