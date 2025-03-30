North Texas Rep. Crockett could be censured for calling Abbott "Gov. Hot Wheels" and "hot mess"

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, could be censured sometime this week after her comments about Governor Greg Abbott went viral. Texas Congressman Randy Weber, R-Friendswood, filed the censure resolution against Crockett last week after her remarks to the Human Rights Campaign were captured on video. Congresswoman Crockett received a lot of criticism for calling Greg Abbott "Governor Hot Wheels" and a "hot mess" during a speech last weekend to the Human Rights Campaign in Los Angeles.

Congressman Weber told CBS News Texas that members of Congress shouldn't be calling other elected officials names. Following the uproar, Crockett made this post on X: "I wasn't thinking about the governor's condition -- I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable."

Weber said there needs to be decency in public discourse. "When we start calling each other names or other elected officials' names, God help us! We've got to put a stop to this, and that's the other reason I filed this. It doesn't matter whether it's Republicans or whether it's Democrats - if they're calling each other names like that calling out in public, there's no place for it."

Crockett's fellow Texas Democratic Congressman Greg Casar of Austin opposes the censure resolution. "First of all, she knows she shouldn't have said that, and we shouldn't talk about anybody's disabilities that way. Now, as it relates to having a floor vote in the United States Congress over her comments. Look, we should be focusing on the issues that matter to most Americans."

Crockett was unavailable for an interview last week. When a member of Congress is censured, they are not punished in any other way and remain as a full voting member in the House.

