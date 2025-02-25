North Texas healthcare providers on high alert for measles

Doctors at Children's Medical Center Plano said they're on high alert for measles.

With more than 120 cases identified across the state, mainly in West Texas, they're getting calls from pediatricians and parents asking for guidance.

Currently, there are no known measles cases in North Texas, but Children's Health Plano Director for Infection Prevention and Control Dr. Carla Garcia Carreno said they're getting prepared.

"We always keep high awareness, it can happen, of course," she said.

Garcia Carreno said measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases. It spreads through direct contact with respiratory droplets from an infected person.

"When that person leaves the room the infectious particles may still be there for up to two hours," she said.

Measles can cause an influenza-like illness and a rash. Some people may also get small spots in their mouth. In rare cases, symptoms can be worse.

"You can have acute Otitis Media and that can lead to deafness, you can have Bronchopneumonia and that's actually one of the first causes for hospitalization and one of the causes that may be related to death," Garcia Carreno said.

The Measles, Mumps, Rubella, or MMR, vaccine provides about 95% immunity after the first dose. It's normally administered in babies between 12-15 months. The second dose provides about 97-99% immunity and is normally administered between 4 and 6 years old.

"You can have a low-grade fever, some people may get it a rash and have muscle aches but it's generally well tolerated," Garcia Carreno said.

If you do find you've been exposed to measles and are unvaccinated, she recommends you isolate and call your health care provider. They will walk you through the next steps.