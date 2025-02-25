Texas measles outbreak grows to over 120 cases, DSHS reports

Tracking spread of Texas measles outbreak How Texas measles outbreak spread outside of Mennonite community 01:28

The measles outbreak in Texas has grown to 124 known cases across nine counties, according to new data released Tuesday afternoon by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

The previous update from the DSHS last week reported 90 cases in seven counties. Two more patients have been hospitalized from the outbreak.

People under 18 remain the bulk of cases. The number of infected children age 4 and under grew by 50% over four days, to 39 from 26, according to DSHS. Five patients are confirmed to be vaccinated against measles, the same as the last update. All of the other patients are either unvaccinated or their status is unknown.

Measles outbreak spreads hundreds of miles

Until Tuesday's update, all of the measles cases reported in Texas had been confined within two counties around Gaines County in the South Plains region of West Texas, where the outbreak started. Martin County, one of two with newly reported cases, is in the same region.

However, four of the newly reported cases are located in Dallam County, 200 miles north of Gaines County in the far northwestern corner of the Texas Panhandle.

Tuesday's update did not show the outbreak spread to any counties in Central Texas. On Monday, the Texas DSHS reported that a patients had traveled to San Antonio and San Marcos earlier in February before testing positive for measles.

Measles vaccine

Dr. Céline Gounder, CBS News medical contributor and editor-at-large for public health at KFF Health News, said the measles vaccine is a highly effective and safe way to avoid contracting the virus.

Two doses can get someone up to "97% protection" against developing a measles infection, Gounder said last week on CBS Mornings.

"We've seen hundreds of millions of doses given over the years worldwide. When you do not get the vaccine, that is when you have the risk of hospitalization and death," Gounder added.

Most people have protection that lasts for life after getting vaccinated in early childhood, but some may want to consider a booster shot, Gounder said. They include people born after 1957 who were vaccinated for measles before 1968, as the vaccine from that time was not as effective. Gounder said health care workers may also benefit from a booster shot as an adult.