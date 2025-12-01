Temperatures tumble in North Texas on first day of meteorological winter ahead of midweek warmup

Monday is the first day of meteorological winter and it sure felt like it this morning with temperatures in the 30s.

A cool day is ahead with highs only reaching the lower 40s. Expect plenty of clouds in the sky with only a small 20% chance of a passing shower or sprinkle into this afternoon.

CBS News Texas

Skies clear out tonight and temperatures tumble into the 20s and 30s across the DFW Metroplex, marking the first freeze of the season.

Clearing skies tonight will lead to a clear and cold start for Tuesday, but the sunshine continues into the afternoon. Despite the cold start, highs on Tuesday will be warmer than today, in the lower 50s.

After Tuesday, North Texas will warm into the mid-60s on Wednesday. A cold front moves through Wednesday afternoon, which will drop temperatures by nearly 20 degrees into Thursday. Thursday's rain chances look less and less impressive, but there is a 30% chance of a few showers.