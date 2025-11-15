Near record heat expected over next several days in North Texas; heavy rain possible mid-week

It will be a beautiful, yet above-average day.

The typical high temperature for this time of year is 67 degrees, but the forecast high for Saturday is 85 degrees. This is just two degrees shy of surpassing the previous daily record high of 87, set in 1960.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and winds from the southwest, which are expected to gust up to 25 mph, will be present.

A dry and weak front will move through Saturday night, knocking temperatures down a couple of degrees on Sunday.

Highs through Tuesday are forecasted to be in the 80s and potentially record-breaking.

The ridge of high pressure that is dominating in the upper levels will shift eastward midweek as an approaching upper-level low swings through. This will bring a cool down and storms. The storms will bring heavy rain, which could lead to flooding concerns.

