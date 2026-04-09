North Texas community holds prayer vigil for Athena Strand amid trial

A call for prayer in Paradise, where Athena Strand was kidnapped and murdered in November 2022.

"They didn't know what to do. They were watching the trial. I mean, a lot of moms just. I mean, they felt it," Mayor Ashley Blumensaddt said.

Blumensaddt contacted Pastor Shawn Brewer about holding a prayer gathering at First Baptist of Paradise. He was at a doctor's appointment with his wife, but recognized the opportunity to help his community heal.

"I was on, went out and searched before, you know, they the first night when she had disappeared," Brewer said. "Our community banded together, and, you know, there were search teams combing brush and looking for things."

Nearly 50 people gathered in the sanctuary, where the prompts led to optional silent prayer or to speaking out loud. Blumensaddt came to tears because her son is in the same grade as Strand.

"We went on our field trip today, and she should have been there," she said.

Strand, according to authorities, was kidnapped and killed by now-former FedEx driver Tanner Horner. He pleaded to capital murder and aggravated charges on Monday as his trial was starting. A jury is trying to determine if he should be assessed a life sentence in prison or death by lethal injection.

The penalty phase is a trial within itself, revealing details that the community said they had not heard.

"And for some of us, it's a moment. For some people, it's a lifetime. Her family and teachers who knew her," Brewer said. "It is going to be a lifetime deal. And so we want to give them something that lasts, that is solid."

Brewer led those who attended through Psalm 46 in the Holy Bible as they reengaged with their emotions about the crime and its impact, and considered the depth of darkness it cast on their lives.

While the warranted grief is accessible for wallowing, they also asked their God for peace, renewed strength, and encouragement.

"It's like you see the family, you see everybody in the community just suffering. And it's like, why," the mayor said. "So at times like this, I do lose my faith. But that's why we needed this. We needed to pray."

Brewer told the attendees that this is not the time to isolate. It's time to love your neighbor and pray as a community.

The mayor said it's unfair for them to assume every delivery person is sinister. But it's hard not to watch them closely.

"I just want the [Strand] family to know that I'm sorry this happened. And I wish there was something I could do to help them heal," she said. "And as a mom, I think about. What if it was my child? And it's selfish because it was her child. And I feel bad for that. That, I think that. But I just want them to know that they have a community behind them."