Watch Live: North Texas advocacy group calls for changes in Dallas juvenile department

DALLAS COUNTY – A North Texas advocacy group is calling on Dallas County to address issues within the juvenile department.

The Dallas Black Clergy said the long-cited claims of inhumane and harsh conditions regarding juveniles at Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center were confirmed after the Office of the Inspector General at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department released a new report.

According to the Dallas Black Clergy, the latest findings include the unjust use of a "special needs unit" where children were secluded in cells for up to five days, frequent confinement of juvenile residents inside of their cells and staff falsifying records and observation reports.

In the past, Dallas County leaders have denied these allegations. County Judge Clay Jenkins has even suggested allowing a neutral third party, such as representatives of a university, access to data compiled from observation sheets and logs of each juvenile's activity throughout the day.

In July, Executive Director of the Dallas County Juvenile Department Darryl Beatty resigned, amid "growing public awareness of problems within the department," Jenkins said. Another deputy director resigned shortly after.

Beatty has been criticized for how juveniles were being handled while in detention.

Now, the department is being led by Interim Director Michael Griffiths, who was appointed by the Juvenile Board in August. Griffiths is well aware of the challenges and responsibilities involved – he led the department for 15 years in the late 1990s. Now, he aims to replace the combativeness of his predecessor's tenure with cooperation.

How to watch Dallas Black Clergy press conference

What : Dallas Black Clergy press conference

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center – Dallas

Online stream: Live on CBS News Texas in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change