Veteran leader returns to Dallas County's Juvenile Department amid abuse probes

DALLAS – A familiar face has been tapped to lead Dallas County's Juvenile Department at a critical time, as the department faces two state investigations over allegations of abuse.

"We need to restore our credibility with not only our juvenile board, commissioners court, but most especially the community," said Interim Director Michael Griffiths.

Griffiths was appointed by the Juvenile Board earlier this month and is well aware of the challenges and responsibilities involved. He led the department for 15 years in the late 1990s. Now, he aims to replace the combativeness of his predecessor's tenure with cooperation.

"I'm very, very, very committed to that," Griffiths said. "The collaboration we have, either contractually or just by making referrals, is the ultimate key to making this system work."

The Juvenile Department's prior director, Darryl Beatty, had been involved in a public dispute with Dallas County Commissioners for months. He resigned abruptly last month, followed by another deputy leader weeks later. Both publicly denied allegations of poor treatment and unsafe conditions at county juvenile facilities before resigning. Griffiths said he has already toured the facilities and is making physical improvements.

"It's ordering furniture, it's cleaning, it's painting. It's making the facility appropriate for young adults to be in for our programming," Griffiths said.

Programming is another area of concern.

"Our approach to these children needs to be improved," said Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, noting that procedures in place during an Evident Change review last year were "actually increasing recidivism, not reducing it."

Creuzot requested the outside review more than a year ago and has since committed to making changes in his department, acknowledging that low-level offenders were being unnecessarily detained and learning how to become more serious offenders while in custody.

"So what we're trying to do is be realistic with ourselves and ask the question, 'If this child is going to be on probation and will be going home, why aren't we doing it today as opposed to in six or seven months?'" Creuzot said. "That doesn't make any sense."

Griffiths said he communicates almost daily with Creuzot and pointed out that the juvenile population in custody is half of what it was a year ago, progress that began before he arrived. He plans to continue that progress and work collaboratively to make improvements.

"I hope people understand that this agency works under the auspices of the Dallas County Juvenile Board and in partnership with Commissioners Court. It is a very tight bond that we do. The Commissioners Court has always given ample resources to this agency. We have to show them that we can manage those dollars effectively to address the needs of our youth," Griffiths said.

After decades of service to the nation's youth, Griffiths said he has no plans to return to the position permanently, citing cooler summers and grandchildren in Chicago. However, he emphasized his commitment while in the role.

"I can assure the community, your viewers, that we are going to be in close working collaboration with all the stakeholders. They are the heartbeat of what we do," Griffiths said. "Especially when the needs are so high … for the entire county, we do need to make it work."

To address staffing shortages, a job fair is planned for Saturday at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center from 9 a.m. to noon. Griffiths said they are looking for applicants with a heart for teenagers. Bring your resume. Testing will be conducted on-site, and qualified candidates could receive immediate offers.