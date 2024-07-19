Dallas County's embattled juvenile justice department director resigns

DALLAS COUNTY – Dallas County's embattled juvenile justice department director resigned Friday amid allegations of unsanitary and inhumane detention center conditions.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced Darryl Beatty's resignation, noting that it came amid "growing public awareness of problems within the department."

Beatty, executive director of the Dallas County Juvenile Department, has been criticized for how juveniles were being handled while in detention.

During a report Thursday, CBS News Texas reporter Robbie Owens discussed woes at the Juvenile Justice Center.

Earlier this month, Beatty and his staff denied reports of mistreatment of juveniles and living conditions at the facility during a news conference.

Next steps, in the wake of Beatty's resignation, will be discussed during an emergency meeting Monday of the Dallas County Juvenile Board.

"Now is the time for everyone to work together to bring in a third party entity chosen by the Juvenile Board to investigate and report to the board what actions are needed," Jenkins said in a statement.