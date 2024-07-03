Dallas County Juvenile Department leaders deny allegations of mistreatment by minors in custody

DALLAS – Leaders of the Dallas County Juvenile Department are denying any claims of mistreatment by minors in custody.

They held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to refute allegations of unsanitary and inhumane conditions.

"The statements and allegations being leveled against our detention center that youth are being subjected to any mean treatment and humane treatment is categorically false," said Darryl Beatty, executive director and chief juvenile probation officer for the Dallas County Juvenile Department.

On Monday, community activists and faith leaders detailed complaints from young people who were confined to the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center and described not being allowed to shower, leave their rooms for more than an hour a day, go outside, or live in sanitary conditions.

One pastor called the facility a "house of horrors."

On Wednesday, juvenile justice officials acknowledged the center is dealing with staffing shortages but said they still ensure all minors in custody are safe, their basic needs are met, and they receive in-person education. They detailed the daily schedule of the young people there, which includes maintaining cleanliness and other structured activities.

"Youth are afforded the opportunity to participate in indoor and outdoor recreation seven days a week," said DeAndra Jones, deputy director of Detention Services. "This also includes large muscle exercise, board games, TV time, and phone calls."

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins isn't convinced.

"You tell us that things are near perfect and you're striving for perfection – there's nothing to see here – and what we're asking for is evidence that is true." said Judge Jenkins. "Because all the evidence we're getting is from children and parents who say their civil rights are being violated."

County Commissioners even took the juvenile department to court last fall in an attempt to get detention center records to look into some of these repeated allegations, but a judge rejected their bid.

"It's not the desire of the Commissioners Court to attack any person," Jenkins said. "The victims here are kids who are not getting to go to class, not getting their activities within the system… So why don't we all work together to build a better department because right now we're not where we need to be."

Juvenile department leaders say they answer to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, and that the latest inspection shows compliance with state law.

"The Texas Juvenile Justice Department investigates amongst all detention centers within the state of Texas," Beatty said. "Today, they are the true and neutral experts in conducting investigations. These investigations are open to the public. Review of these findings are available over a period of years. During my tenure as a chief probation officer, no findings have ever been made of inhumane treatment. None."

The juvenile department is now in a legal battle with county commissioners, challenging their decision not to give the department's top officials pay raises. Because of the ongoing litigation, department leaders said they would not take any questions from CBS News Texas or other media outlets about the claims of mistreatment.