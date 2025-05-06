National Teacher Appreciation Day is May 6: Here are deals for educators in North Texas

Tuesday, May 6 is Teacher Appreciation Day and schools across North Texas are using the week to celebrate educators any way they can. It's part of Teacher Appreciation Week, which is May 5-9.

From private to public school, in the classroom or out, schools can't operate without a devoted faculty and staff.

From the gym to the classroom, lunchroom, field house, auditorium, bandroom, even the custodians and everywhere in between, schools run on the dreams of students with the help of teachers who work beyond an eight-hour day.

Educators are advocates, listeners, encouragers and a voice of reason.

Kennedale ISD superintendent Dr. Chad Gee told CBS News Texas that there's no doubt that faculty and staff the heart of the district.

"I think we have the greatest teachers of all the districts in the [Dallas-Fort Worth] Metroplex," Gee said. "We are the smallest, I think if you looked at it and researched, we'd probably be the smallest in Dallas County too. So, between [Dallas and Fort Worth], we are the smallest school district. Our teachers wear many hats, our staff wear many hats and we are so very grateful for all they do for our students."

Deals for educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

Buffalo Wild Wings

Teachers can save 20% May 5-11 with a valid ID.

Chipotle

Teachers can enter for a chance to win a free entrée this week. Enter here.

Hat Creek Burger Company

Educators can get a free Little Hat Burger at Hat Creek Burger Company on May 6 with a valid ID.

Insomnia Cookies

Teachers can buy one cookie and get one free with a valid ID from May 5-11.

La Madeline

Via La Madeline's Bonjour Rewards app, educators can buy one bakery item and get one free on May 6.

Original ChopShop

Teachers can save 10% from May 5-9 with a valid ID.

Raising Cane's

Teachers can enter for an all-expenses-paid summer vacation and a $10,000 classroom makeover. Enter the sweepstakes here.

Salata

Educators can get 20% off their order May 5-9 with a valid ID.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Teachers who are Shipley loyalty members can get a free half dozen doughnuts from May 4-6.

Smoothie King

Teachers with a valid ID can get 20% off their order from May 6-8.

Whataburger

From May 5-9, educators can get a free breakfast item from 5 a.m.-9 a.m. with a valid ID.