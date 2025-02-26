Texas Senate approves statewide teacher pay raises; bill moves to House for consideration

The Texas Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 26 on Wednesday, seeking to provide substantial pay raises for teachers statewide.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the Senate, emphasized his support for well-compensated teachers and reiterated that he views teaching as a profession.

"I believe teaching is a profession and not just a job, and teachers should be paid accordingly," Patrick said in a statement.

Under the new legislation, teachers in larger school districts with more than 5,000 students could receive annual salary increases of up to $5,500. Meanwhile, those in smaller districts, with 5,000 or fewer students, could receive raises of up to $10,000.

The measure, which received unanimous approval from the Senate with a 31-0 vote, now advances to the House for further consideration. However, the House is working on its own public education bill that also calls for increasing teacher salaries.

In 2024, the average salary for Texas teachers was $62,500, with rural teachers frequently earning less.

State Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, who authored the bill, highlighted the urgent need for financial support.

In 2023, an effort to raise teacher salaries was thwarted when the bill was tied to a controversial proposal for education savings accounts. The school voucher-like program faced resistance in the House, leading to the bill's failure.

In addition to the pay raises, SB 26 also expands the Teacher Incentive Allotment, offering rewards based on classroom observations and student performance. It also provides free pre-K for teachers' children and liability insurance for teachers.