Southlake preschool introduces engineering to young learners

While engineering is a popular college major, it's not something typically taught in preschool, but a unique program in Southlake is changing that.

The Learning Experience preschool has a program dedicated to teaching the fundamentals of engineering through hands-on play.

At first glance, it may seem like ordinary playtime with ordinary toys. But every activity is intentionally designed to build problem-solving skills, expand creativity, and encourage teamwork.

The school's "Little Engineers" program features age-specific toolkits filled with STEM-related toys.

Infants play with colorful stacking and nesting cups, toddlers explore toy clocks and dropper art, preschoolers use magnet kits, toolboxes, and toy cars, and kindergarteners even begin learning basic coding with small robots.

"They are prepared with tools they're going to use in the future," said Devyn Coulson, an enrollment specialist at The Learning Experience. "They will already have the confidence and boldness to problem-solve and develop those cognitive skills as well."

The timing couldn't be better. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, STEM jobs are projected to grow by 10% over the next decade.

"There will always, always be jobs," Coulson said. "But how would you know what you like if you're never exposed to it?"

For teachers at the preschool, this program is about more than just playtime—it's about instilling confidence and inspiring the next generation of engineers.

"We were just talking about a student this morning. He came in very shy and didn't want to play with anything. But now, he has so much confidence. He says, 'Look what I can do!' or 'Look what I just did!' It makes us proud because we see their growth and development from the very start."