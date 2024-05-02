More widespread rain chances in NorthTexas this weekend

NORTH TEXAS — It's been a tough night to the west, where multiple supercell thunderstorms have produced damaging tornadoes and large hail and we'll continue to follow the damage/injury reports overnight into Friday morning.

The supercell storms near Abilene have weakened, but there are storms to the north of there and west of Wichita Falls that have restrengthened, however, these appear to slowly be moving northeast.

There's also one strong storm in San Saba County in Central Texas, but this storm is moving east/southeast and shouldn't be an issue for North Texas overnight.

Our storm threat is looking lower into the overnight hours. There have been a few isolated storms developing in North Texas after 8:30 p.m., but nothing is severe.

There could be continued scattered storms into Friday morning, especially south of I-20, which could mean exacerbated flooding issues. That goes not just for Friday but through the weekend, as well. The flood watch was allowed to expire, but with some more widespread rain/storm chances Saturday into Sunday it's possible that another watch will be issued at some point this weekend.