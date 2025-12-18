Thursday in North Texas will be mild, humid before a cold front

Thursday morning in North Texas is mild and humid ahead of a cold front that will move through, increasing winds.

Some light drizzle will be possible mainly for areas east of this front as it moves through. Clouds this morning will clear once this front moves through but winds will stay gusty with gusts up to 35 mph expected.

This front will drop temperatures in the 30s by Friday morning but they will be in the 60s by the afternoon. Looking ahead to the weekend, we stay dry and will see near record warmth on Saturday.

Expect more 70s than 60s in the extended forecast, making this a very rare stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures for December.

Another dry cold front will move through Saturday into Sunday, which will drop temperatures briefly back into the middle 60s. Near record warmth returns by Christmas.