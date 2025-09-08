Mild, clear week ahead in North Texas

Monday morning started out beautiful with lows in the 50s and 60s across North Texas.

Mostly sunny skies, winds from the southeast around 5 to 10 mph and highs in the mid-80s are in the forecast today.

CBS News Texas

There is a high number of allergens in the atmosphere today, so you may want to limit your time outdoors if you are allergic to chenopods, elm or ragweed.

Below-average temperatures won't last long, due to a strengthening ridge of high pressure; temperatures are forecasted to increase throughout this week.

Highs by the weekend will likely be in the mid-90s again. In addition, the high-pressure system will also keep the skies clear, resulting in a rain-free streak over the next seven days.

