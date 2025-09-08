Watch CBS News
Mild, clear week ahead in North Texas

By
Lauren Bostwick
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025.
Lauren Bostwick

Pleasant stretch of weather ahead in North Texas
Pleasant stretch of weather ahead in North Texas 03:18

Monday morning started out beautiful with lows in the 50s and 60s across North Texas. 

Mostly sunny skies, winds from the southeast around 5 to 10 mph and highs in the mid-80s are in the forecast today.

There is a high number of allergens in the atmosphere today, so you may want to limit your time outdoors if you are allergic to chenopods, elm or ragweed.

Below-average temperatures won't last long, due to a strengthening ridge of high pressure; temperatures are forecasted to increase throughout this week. 

Highs by the weekend will likely be in the mid-90s again. In addition, the high-pressure system will also keep the skies clear, resulting in a rain-free streak over the next seven days.

Lauren Bostwick

