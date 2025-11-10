Mesquite ISD teacher suspended after arrest on child porn charges, according to officials and court records

Another North Texas educator is facing criminal charges for allegations of sexual misconduct involving children, according to court records.

Chad Beery, a teacher with Mesquite ISD teacher, was arrested in Rockwall County last week for two charges related to child pornography. Court records show he posted a $750,000 bond and was released from jail on Nov. 6.

Beery works at Mesquite Academy, an alternative learning campus for middle and high school students that offers accelerated learning opportunities.

In a notice on the school's website posted last week, the district said that Beery was suspended without pay and is under investigation by the TEA.

"Prior to his arrest, Mesquite ISD was unaware of any concerns or allegations of inappropriate behavior involving Mr. Beery," the post said.

The statement also said Beery "will not be returning to Mesquite ISD."

It is not clear if the allegations against Beery involve Mesquite Academy students. CBS News Texas has requested more information from the Rockwall Police Department.

As of Monday morning, Beery was still on Mesquite Academy's online staff directory, which lists his title as Academy Option Teacher.

A spokesperson for the district said in an email that Beery has been working at Mesquite ISD since 2018, but did not provide any more information, citing privacy laws.

Recent allegations against North Texas teachers

Since early October, eight North Texas educators or coaches have been arrested or placed on leave. Six of them have been arrested on felony charges, including cases involving sexual misconduct in Mansfield, Anna, and Wylie.

Former Celina ISD teacher and coach Caleb Elliott also faces charges involving child pornography. He is alleged to have secretly photographed or recorded boys while they changed in a high school locker room.